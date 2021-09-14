CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Fort Worth

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 6 days ago

(FORT WORTH, TX) Life in Fort Worth has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Fort Worth / cbslocal.com

Fort Worth ISD To Mandate Masks Starting Monday

Fort Worth ISD To Mandate Masks Starting Monday

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Mandatory masks are coming back to Fort Worth ISD buildings and classrooms starting Monday, Sept. 13 in an effort to protect against the spread of COVID-19. At the direction of the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education, Superintendent Kent P. Scribner will implement a mask requirement for employees, students, and visitors of the Fort Worth ISD, the district announced Thursday, Sept. 9. The directive requires all staff, parents, students, and visitors to wear protective face masks at all Fort Worth ISD indoor facilities, absent a medical exemption. The decision to wear a mask at outdoor activities and events is... Read more

avatar

Good Kent. Somebody has to Protect the Children of the United States. Looks like the Republican Party cares more about Politics than the Safety and Welfare of our Children

9 likes 2 dislikes 4 replies

avatar

Good because we need to save our kids. Since Abbot hates kids for some reason.

3 likes 3 dislikes 3 replies

Texas / dallasnews.com

North Texas businesses scramble to interpret Biden's sweeping new COVID mandates

North Texas businesses scramble to interpret Biden’s sweeping new COVID mandates

Major Dallas-Fort Worth employers spent Thursday afternoon trying to interpret how a sweeping new vaccine mandate announced by the Biden administration will change their pandemic protocols. As part of the Biden administration’s plan, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is developing a rule that will require companies with more than... Read more

avatar

Just walk off the job, en masse. Let's see how far those mandates go.

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

This is a democracy not a dictatorship. Majority rules. People stand up and be counted.

2 likes 1 dislike

Parker County / fwtx.com

Chef Stefon Rishel Opens Parker County Ice House

Chef Stefon Rishel Opens Parker County Ice House

A while back, Stefon Rishel and his wife went house-hunting in Aledo. Instead of buying a house, though, Rishel built a restaurant. Parker County Ice House, the third restaurant by the well-known Fort Worth chef and his Trident Restaurant Group, opened this week in Willow Park, an up-and-coming slice of Aledo ripe with hope and hard hats. Development engulfs the area. In a few months’ time, Willow Park will be filled with additional retail and residential spaces, and Parker County will be at the heart of it all, offering an all-in-one experience of food, drinks, entertainment, and family-friendly activities. Read more

Fort Worth / wfaa.com

In latest development in mask mandate fight, Fort Worth ISD gets a win

In latest development in mask mandate fight, Fort Worth ISD gets a win

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Independent School District has been granted a victory in the back-and-forth fight over whether it can mandate masks in its schools. Last Friday, Sept. 3, the 141st district court in Tarrant County sided with a group of parents who filed a lawsuit against the school district over its mask requirement, issuing a temporary injunction. That injunction barred the school district from proceeding with a mask mandate until the case went to trial in January 2022. Read more

Tarrant County Today

The lineup: Sports news in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Fort Worth sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Fort Worth sports. For more stories from the Fort Worth area, click here.
Lifestyle
Tarrant County Today

What's up: Top news in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) The news in Fort Worth never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fort Worth area, click here.
Tarrant County Today

Tuesday has sun for Fort Worth — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FORT WORTH, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Worth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
FORT WORTH, TX
Tarrant County Today

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Fort Worth, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Fort Worth area went to Lisa's Food Mart at 2501 Hemphill St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.65 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Shell at 3601 Ih-30, the survey found:
