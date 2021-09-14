Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Life in Fort Worth has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Fort Worth ISD To Mandate Masks Starting Monday FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Mandatory masks are coming back to Fort Worth ISD buildings and classrooms starting Monday, Sept. 13 in an effort to protect against the spread of COVID-19. At the direction of the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education, Superintendent Kent P. Scribner will implement a mask requirement for employees, students, and visitors of the Fort Worth ISD, the district announced Thursday, Sept. 9. The directive requires all staff, parents, students, and visitors to wear protective face masks at all Fort Worth ISD indoor facilities, absent a medical exemption. The decision to wear a mask at outdoor activities and events is... Read more

North Texas businesses scramble to interpret Biden’s sweeping new COVID mandates Major Dallas-Fort Worth employers spent Thursday afternoon trying to interpret how a sweeping new vaccine mandate announced by the Biden administration will change their pandemic protocols. As part of the Biden administration’s plan, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is developing a rule that will require companies with more than... Read more

Chef Stefon Rishel Opens Parker County Ice House A while back, Stefon Rishel and his wife went house-hunting in Aledo. Instead of buying a house, though, Rishel built a restaurant. Parker County Ice House, the third restaurant by the well-known Fort Worth chef and his Trident Restaurant Group, opened this week in Willow Park, an up-and-coming slice of Aledo ripe with hope and hard hats. Development engulfs the area. In a few months’ time, Willow Park will be filled with additional retail and residential spaces, and Parker County will be at the heart of it all, offering an all-in-one experience of food, drinks, entertainment, and family-friendly activities. Read more

