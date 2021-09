With Boston Bruins rookie camp concluding in Buffalo with the Prospects Challenge at the LECOM HarborCenter, the veterans will now take center stage in Brighton, Mass. There is a significant number of new faces in Boston this season, which will not have both of David Krejci and Tuukka Rask officially on the NHL roster together for the first time since 2008-09. Krejci is back in his native Czech Republic playing for Olomouc HC in the Czech Extraliga, while Rask is recovering from hip surgery. The B’s have not completely closed the door on their Boston careers, but for now, neither is in the mix, but their absence comprises several threads of the camp fabric.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO