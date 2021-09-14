Georginio Wijnaldum claims Liverpool did not 'give me feeling of wanting to keep me' after he allowed contract to expire before joining PSG this summer

Norwich will look to boost their form as they host Liverpool Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup at Carrow Road.The Canaries are heading into the cup fixture after defeating Bournemouth 6-0 in the second round but their Premier League performances haven’t been as impressive.So far the newly-promoted side have lost their five opening matches, including a 3-0 loss to Liverpool at home. And after that defeat, Norwich manager Daniel Farke had only praise for their opponents.He said: “They have a world-class coach, world-class players and if I think about their key players they had a proper pre-season. We have had...

