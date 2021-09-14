CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georginio Wijnaldum claims Liverpool did not 'give me feeling of wanting to keep me' after he allowed contract to expire before joining PSG this summer

Cover picture for the articleGeorginio Wijnaldum has again spoken about his departure from Liverpool and not 'feeling wanted' by the six-time European champions. The Dutchman enjoyed five years of success at Anfield, playing major roles in the Reds' 2019 Champions League triumph and 2020 Premier League win. However, after negotiations broke down, he joined...

Thierry Henry admits he is 'not surprised' by former team-mate Lionel Messi's shocked reaction to being hauled off by Mauricio Pochettino as PSG struggled past Lyon

Thierry Henry has admitted that he was not surprised by Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted during Paris Saint-Germain's win against Lyon. With the sides level at 1-1, Messi, who was making his home debut, was taken off by manager Mauricio Pochettino, with Achraf Hakimi replacing him. PSG went on...
Georginio Wijnaldum
Jurgen Klopp
Georginio Wijnaldum reveals why he left Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain star Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed the reason behind his departure from Liverpool in the summer, admitting that he didn't feel 'wanted' on Merseyside. The 30-year-old left the Reds after his contract expired at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, and having failed to come to an agreement over a new deal, he completed a free transfer to PSG.
'I didn't feel they wanted to keep me' - Wijnaldum claims lack of faith from Liverpool officials led to Anfield departure

The midfielder, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window, has insisted that he originally wanted to extend his stay with the Reds. Georginio Wijnaldum says that a lack of faith from Liverpool officials led to his departure from Anfield, as he has claimed that they "did not give me the feeling of wanting to keep me".
Wijnaldum: Why I swapped Liverpool for PSG

Gini Wijnaldum insists he's not had any second thoughts about his move to PSG. The Holland midfielder left Liverpool over the summer for Paris. He explained to Foot Mercato: "I want to conquer more and more goals, that's why I chose PSG: I think that here there is an opportunity to do so."
Icardi grabs late winner for PSG against Lyon as Messi makes home bow

Lionel Messi had a lively home debut for Paris Saint-Germain but it was his compatriot Mauro Icardi who scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as the Ligue 1 leaders edged Lyon 2-1 on Sunday. - Not Messi's night - Three games into his Paris career Messi is still looking for his first goal, but he was unfortunate not to find the net in the first half when everything PSG did went through the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Norwich vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture on TV and online

Norwich will look to boost their form as they host Liverpool Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup at Carrow Road.The Canaries are heading into the cup fixture after defeating Bournemouth 6-0 in the second round but their Premier League performances haven’t been as impressive.So far the newly-promoted side have lost their five opening matches, including a 3-0 loss to Liverpool at home. And after that defeat, Norwich manager Daniel Farke had only praise for their opponents.He said: “They have a world-class coach, world-class players and if I think about their key players they had a proper pre-season. We have had...
