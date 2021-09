Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has "huge possibilities" ahead of him and England Under-21s can still play a part in his development, according to Gareth Southgate.Hudson-Odoi turned down the chance to take part in Lee Carsley's first camp as Under-21s head coach last month, opting instead to continue working at his club to win a place under Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel admitted the 20-year-old is frustrated by his lack of playing time but questioned the decision not to play for the Under-21s, adding that he will "deal with the consequences" of his choice.Hudson-Odoi has earned three senior England caps under Southgate, most...

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO