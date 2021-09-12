CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Python Tutorial: Recursive Function Debunked

By Nikita Vasilev
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Recursion is one of the most impactful principles in computer science and a BFF for coders and data scientists alike. Recursion can be helpful for solving lots of programming problems such as tree-like data structures. There are quite a few downsides you need to take into account. Recursions must have a boundary or limit, i.e. the instance when the function stops calling itself, since boundaries prevent looping. Recursion isn’t a one size fits all solution, since they have a cost in stack space which leads to much more limited resources.

