The Miami Dolphins left Gillette Stadium with a 17-16 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, starting the 2021 season with a win and moving into the extremely early lead in the AFC East. It was not a perfect game, though as Miami head coach Brian Flores said after the game, no one has ever played a perfect game. There are things the Dolphins need to improve, but there are a lot of things that should excite the fans for the season ahead of us.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO