MLS

Sounders vs Minnesota United, recap: Finally, a home win

By Sounder at Heart
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders kept hold of their place atop the Western Conference with a 1-0 win against the visiting Minnesota United. With 45 points through 23 games they restored a three-point lead ahead of Colorado Rapids who drew LA Galaxy earlier in the afternoon. The Sounders went into...

Nicolas Benezet
