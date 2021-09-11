CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bats come alive! Astros destroy Shohei Ohtani

Cover picture for the articleOn a night of big hits at Minute Maid Park, the Astros got the best part to come out with a 10-5 win against the Angels. They got 16 hits en route to the victory, including nine off starter Shohei Ohtani, who lasted only 3 1/3 innings on the mound but he also hit a moonshot for his 44th home run of the year.

