So let’s talk about the players participating in the Wings’ prospect tournament, their backgrounds, and perhaps some of the expectations for them going into next Thursday. #23 Lucas Raymond, LW: I guess we start at the top, then. Raymond, 19, was the 4th overall draft pick by the Red Wings in 2020, and he’s listed at 5’10” and 183 pounds. Raymond didn’t have a dominant first full season at the pro level in Sweden with Frolunda, posting 6 goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 36 games played, but it turns out that he had a nagging elbow injury that required surgical repairs.

