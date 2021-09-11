New York Yankees Recap: Montgomery implodes, Yankees lose seven in a row
With the start of a new series, the New York Yankees were hoping to turn the page and put their recent losing streak behind them, as they held on to a wild card berth. Tonight the Yankees sent one of their few healthy pitchers, Jordan Montgomery, to the mound to face the New York Mets Tylor Megill in the first game of a three-game series at Citi Field in the Queens, New York. Unfortunately, it started poorly for the Yankees and only got worse. The Yankees lost 10-3 for their seventh loss in a row.www.chatsports.com
