Prior to yesterday’s off day, the Halos kicked off the eight-game, 10-day road trip by splitting a mini two-game interleague series with the San Diego Padres. With a record of 3-4 through the first seven games of September and 69-71 overall, manager Joe Maddon is looking to inspire the team into playing like it’s “1985” during the remaining 22 games (including tonight) of the regular season. Unfortunately, the Astros have not been a friendly matchup for the Angels as the first place AL West squad have taken eight of 12 head-to-head matchups while keeping home field advantage on their side winning five of seven at Minute Maid Park.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO