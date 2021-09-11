CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal 'tried in every possible way to replace Alexandre Lacazette with Tammy Abraham' before the former Chelsea striker joined Roma with the Frenchman in the final year of his contract

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is some doubt over Alexandre Lacazette's future at the club after the club reportedly tried to replace him during the summer transfer window. The Gunners were heavily linked with a £34m move for Tammy Abraham before the England international left Chelsea to join Jose Mourinho at Roma. Lacazette meanwhile...

Rayo Vallecano sign Radamel Falcao after former Manchester United and Chelsea striker terminated his Galatasaray contract by mutual consent

Radamel Falcao has signed for Rayo Vallecano after his contract with Galatasaray was terminated by mutual consent. As reported by the club's official website, the 35-year-old returns to LaLiga, where he previously played for Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2013. Falcao endured much frustration in England as he struggled to...
Romelu Lukaku will have a scan on his thigh before returning to Chelsea after international duty with the Belgium striker admitting he's been struggling with a 'minor issue'

Romelu Lukaku will have a scan on his thigh before returning to Chelsea after the striker admitted he has been struggling with a 'minor issue'. The striker marked his 100th cap for Belgium with a goal in their 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic. Lukaku was booked later in the game and is now suspended for their game against Belarus, meaning he can make his way back to London early.
Christensen drops Chelsea contract hint as he enters final year of current deal

The Danish defender is only tied to terms at Stamford Bridge through to the summer of 2022, but an extension could be on the cards. Andreas Christensen has hinted that his time at Chelsea could be extended beyond the summer of 2022, with the Danish defender optimistic his contract situation "looks good".
Roma already making plans to sign Arsenal target

AS Roma will resume talks to sign Denis Zakaria in the January transfer window despite interest from Arsenal. The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Switzerland international and Bild’s Christian Falk tweeted last month to confirm that the Gunners were in talks over a move for him. He has...
Mikel Arteta
Jose Mourinho
Tammy Abraham
Alexandre Lacazette
Antonio Rüdiger taking his time on Chelsea contract decision — report

Antonio Rüdiger should have few complaints about life at Chelsea since the second half of last season, when he once again became a regular starting presence following the appointment of Thomas Tuchel to replace Frank Lampard. Rüdiger has been a key player ever since, including the entirety of our winning run in the Champions League.
Roma striker Shomurodov: Abraham and I can play together

Roma striker Eldor Shomurodov is confident he and Tammy Abraham can be successful as a partnership. Shomurodov believes coach Jose Mourinho will try to pair the two down the road. “All the players want to play, but Roma are a great team," he said. “I try to give my best,...
Arsenal 'tried everything possible' to sign Roma striker Abraham

Arsenal tried everything to sign former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham ahead of Roma. That's according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He said on his Here We Go podcast: "They (Arsenal) were trying to convince the player (Abraham) and to take his time before joining Roma because they were looking to sell maybe Lacazette or maybe Eddie Nketiah to have a free slot for a new striker with Tammy Abraham.
Roma boss Jose Mourinho gets brutally honest on Tammy Abraham’s adjustment to Serie A

Tammy Abraham officially left Chelsea last month in search of more first-team football as he took his talents to Roma to play for legendary manager Jose Mourinho. The Englishman has enjoyed a smashing start to his Serie A career as well, scoring once and supplying two assists in two appearances. Mourinho recently spoke out on Abraham’s impact and how he’s adjusted to life in Italy. Via Fabrizio Romano:
Romelu Lukaku is the No 1 striker in the world, according to ex-Brazil star Kaka... as he insists Chelsea striker reminds him of former Inter Milan forward Adriano 'at his best'

Romelu Lukaku is the No 1 striker in the world and is similar in style to former Inter Milan striker Adriano, according to ex-Brazil playmaker Kaka. The Belgium striker scored 24 goals for Inter last season to lead them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, finishing 12 points above city rivals AC Milan.
Roma coach Mourinho delighted with Zaniolo, Abraham early season impact

Roma coach Jose Mourinho is delighted with the early season form of Nicolo Zaniolo and Tammy Abraham. Zaniolo is still trying to make a full recovery after two massive knee injuries in under a year. “The club was cautious with Zaniolo last season and he waited with great maturity. His...
Souness: Chelsea striker Lukaku IS goals

Liverpool hero Graeme Souness heaped praise on Romelu Lukaku after his brace in Chelsea's 3-0 defeat of Aston Villa. Souness lavished praise on Lukaku after the match, stating that his all-around game makes him the "main man" for Thomas Tuchel's title-challenging side. He said: "If they keep Lukaku fit, he's...
César Azpilicueta not worried about his expiring contract at Chelsea

Chelsea have four first-team players in the final years of their contracts at the moment, and rather curiously they’re all center backs. None of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rüdiger, Thiago Silva, or César Azpilicueta are currently signed beyond this season — though Christensen should be soon. For the other three, it’s anyone’s guess at the moment, but in the case of Azpi, it’s not something he’s worried about personally.
Brother of Arsenal striker Balogun: I urged Sancho to choose Chelsea

The brother of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun admits urging Jadon Sancho to choose Chelsea over Manchester United last summer. United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund before Euro 2020. The England international, several years after first being identified as a target for United, completed his switch to Old Trafford towards the end of July, joining the club in a £72.9million deal from Borussia Dortmund.
Agent: Abraham has much more to his game than ex-Roma striker Dzeko

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham continues to win admirers at Roma. Abraham struck again in their Europa Conference League victory over CSKA Sofia last night. Agent Lorenzo De Santis told TMW: "Abraham is proving himself, they have made a qualitative leap. "He does not guarantee only goals, but also crosses,...
Romelu Lukaku: How can Tottenham stop striker continuing his sensational start at Chelsea?

Romelu Lukaku has announced his return to Chelsea with four goals in as many games. How can Tottenham stop the Blues' 'main man' adding another this weekend?. Lukaku was labelled the 'complete striker' by Sky Sports' Graeme Souness following his double in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa last Saturday, and has hit the ground running on his Premier League return after netting 47 Serie A goals across the last two seasons with Inter Milan.
Roma 5-1 CSKA Sofia: Tammy Abraham scores as Roma win sixth game in row

Tammy Abraham scored his first home goal as Roma came from behind to beat CSKA Sofia in the Europa Conference League to make it six wins from six under Jose Mourinho. Irishman Graham Carey fired the Bulgarian visitors into a shock lead. Lorenzo Pellegrini levelled from the edge of the...
Tammy Abraham scores again (for José Mourinho’s AS Roma)!

Tammy Abraham clearly has a lot of pent up goalscoring energy, as one would expect after half a year spent on the fringes of the Chelsea first-team, and if there is one thing Tammy knows, it’s scoring goals. After getting off the mark in the last game before the international...
