Arsenal 'tried in every possible way to replace Alexandre Lacazette with Tammy Abraham' before the former Chelsea striker joined Roma with the Frenchman in the final year of his contract

Arsenal tried everything to sign former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham ahead of Roma. That's according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He said on his Here We Go podcast: "They (Arsenal) were trying to convince the player (Abraham) and to take his time before joining Roma because they were looking to sell maybe Lacazette or maybe Eddie Nketiah to have a free slot for a new striker with Tammy Abraham.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO