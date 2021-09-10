CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

'He loves United too much to have ever joined City': Cristiano Ronaldo's old team-mate Eric Djemba-Djemba opens up on their time at Old Trafford, going to Nandos together - and how they had to hide their diamond earrings from Roy Keane

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo's former team-mate Eric Djemba-Djemba has spoken about the close bond the pair enjoyed while playing at Manchester United - and tips his old side to win their first Premier League title in nine seasons now that their iconic No 7 is back. The 40-year-old has just announced his...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

A Steward Hit by Cristiano Ronaldo Asked Him If She Had Died

A woman who was hit by a wayward Cristiano Ronaldo shot asked the Portuguese forward if she had died. Marisa Nobile was hit during the warmup to Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League clash against Young Boys on Tuesday. She collapsed to the floor and Ronaldo rushed over to check she...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Manchester United fans go wild for Jesse Lingard adapting Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration as England midfielder pays homage to new team-mate after scoring against Andorra

Cristiano Ronaldo, England, Manchester United F.C., Andorra national football team, Jesse Lingard, Andorra, Gareth Southgate, Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on his return to Manchester United seems to be as large in the dressing room as among the fans as Jesse Lingard adapted the Portuguese's trademark 'siu' celebration when scoring for England.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Roy Keane
Daily Mail

'I haven't stopped smiling': Jadon Sancho opens up on his joy at joining Manchester United and forming 'crazy' strike partnership with England team-mates Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood as he vows to reproduce brilliant Dortmund form

Jadon Sancho has revealed his excitement at joining Manchester United after his £73m from Borussia Dortmund over the summer. The 21-year-old made appearances off the bench for his new team against Leeds and Southampton, before making his first start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the 1-0 win against Wolves.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United to introduce Covid spot checks for fans attending Saturday's game against Newcastle at Old Trafford when Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play for first time since rejoining the Red Devils

Manchester United have warned fans to be ready for Covid spot checks at Old Trafford starting this weekend. The club announced on Monday that the new measures are being introduced for Saturday’s home game against Newcastle when Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play for the first time since returning to United after 12 years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2003 debut team-mates 18 years later

It was clear that Cristiano Ronaldo was going to be a special player when he made his Manchester United debut in 2003. Now, 18 years on from his first performance at Old Trafford, Ronaldo is set to grace the Theatre of Dreams once again following his sensational return to the club from Juventus in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Wayne Rooney confident Manchester United can mount a 'challenge for the title' this season after signing his former Old Trafford attacking partner Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has tipped the club to challenge for the title this season after signing former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar has rejoined the club, 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid to forge a record breaking career. During their time together, Rooney and Ronaldo fired...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Nandos#The Red Devils#British Gambler#Cameroonian
chatsports.com

Patrice Evra joins legendary former Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson for a meal in Manchester after the pair helped persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford

Patrice Evra joined Sir Alex Ferguson for a meal in Manchester after the pair helped to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford. Ronaldo confirmed his 'homecoming' to United on the final day of the summer transfer window, moving from Juventus for £19.4million back to the club where he made his name.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Leaked photos show Cristiano Ronaldo back at Old Trafford

It shouldn’t take CR7 long to familiarise himself with his old surroundings ahead of his second debut for the club, which looks like it could be this weekend against Newcastle. He joined up with the first team for training on Tuesday and will be hopeful of starting against the Magpies...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'He'll help the team tremendously': Jesse Lingard expects Cristiano Ronaldo to have a huge impact with Manchester United after copying new team-mate's celebration as a 'welcoming gift'

Jesse Lingard backed Cristiano Ronaldo to have a tremendous impact at Manchester United after the England attacking midfielder marked the star's return by copying his goal celebration. Shockwaves were sent around the footballing world when the Old Trafford giants swooped to bring the 36-year-old back to the club on a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo says ‘I’m not here for a vacation’ in Man Utd star’s first interview since returning to Old Trafford

CRISTIANO RONALDO says he's back at Manchester United for trophies "not a vacation" and predicted: "I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years". In his first full interview since a deadline-week return from Juventus, the 36-year-old revved up for his second United debut against Newcastle on Saturday by promising to prove himself all over again to Old Trafford fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United changed in just NINE days, IAN LADYMAN recalls the Lisbon night when he embarrassed Sir Alex Ferguson's side and altered the Old Trafford picture... forever!

Sportsmail's Ian Ladyman was covering Manchester United when Cristiano Ronaldo was first signed in August 2003. Ronaldo, back at United after over a decade away, is set to make his second debut for the club against Newcastle this weekend, and anticipation is high. So here, we recall the night the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Did you miss me?! Cristiano Ronaldo graces the Old Trafford pitch for the first time since sealing sensational Man United return - with his second debut less than 48 hours away

Two days before being let loose on the Premier League again, Cristiano Ronaldo has visited the Old Trafford pitch to reacquaint with his old stomping ground. The Newcastle United defence are set to be the first charged with containing Ronaldo since his shock return to England, 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy