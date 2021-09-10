Prael has been open for over 20 years, but isn’t quite as well-known as some of the bigger names in nearby Thai Town. Consider this your chance to remedy that, because this Melrose Hill spot is serving some of the spiciest and most memorable Thai food anywhere in LA. Similarly to Jitlada, Prael has a large menu filled with dishes you can find on menus across town. Also similarly, you want to order the dishes that you can’t . Take the gang pah, an herbaceous, clear broth curry packed with bamboo, eggplant, and chili, or the kanom jeen numya, a rice noodle dish topped with a sweet, bright yellow fish curry. We also love the earthy, gelatinous gravy of the lard na, and the fried shrimp rolls, which come with a perfectly-crunchy exterior, yet a spongy interior that pops with each bite. Prael has a well-oiled takeout situation, but spending a meal eating inside their charming dining room adorned with portraits of Thai royalty and muay Thai posters is definitely worth your time.
Comments / 0