Ping’s

By Hannah Albertine
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 9 days ago
Ping’s is a dim sum spot in Chinatown with ornate decorations on the walls, big circular tables, and roving carts full of shrimp shumai, roast pork buns, and rice rolls with fried dough. You can get dim sum all day, but there’s also a full menu of Hong Kong-style dishes like garlic eggplant, and a massive, crispy-fried soft shell crab. The menu has a ton of seafood, and a fishtank where you can see said seafood.

