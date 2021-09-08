From Complex Computing to Robotics: What Makes Python A Versatile Language?

Commentary: Python doesn't look to be slowing anytime soon, as developers put the programming language to new and exciting uses. Want a great job in software development? Better learn Python. Want to keep close with the open source crowd? Python, again. Maybe you just want to hitch your career to the programming language that keeps trending? You guessed it: learn Python. Across an array of factors, Python tops IEEE Spectrum's latest programming language rankings as both the overall winner and the winner across a range of categories (jobs, open source, etc.). This is true whether you're a web developer or an embedded developer, or you build enterprise apps.