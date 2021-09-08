The Best Restaurants In Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock is sleepier compared to nearby Highland Park, Glendale, and Pasadena, but this family-oriented neighborhood in Northeast LA still has a lot going on. It’s quiet, hilly, and lush, with a counterculture that dates back nearly a century. It’s also where you’ll find the largest Filipino-American population in LA, President Obama’s alma mater Occidental College, and a rock with an indentation that sort of looks like an actual Eagle. We love a straightforward name and we also love eating great food. Here are 12 spots to do just that when you’re in the area.