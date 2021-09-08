Yankees 1, Blue Jays 5: Bats lifeless, Yanks lose both the game and Cole
The Yankees’ bats were lifeless, Toronto bats hit the ball very hard and Aaron Boone’s Wild Card leaders lost their fourth in a row. If you’re thinking you’ve heard that story before, you’re wrong, because this one gets worse. The team also watched Gerrit Cole walk off the mound in the middle of the fourth with a member of the team’s medical staff with what we later learned was a hamstring issue.www.chatsports.com
