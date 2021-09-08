CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees 1, Blue Jays 5: Bats lifeless, Yanks lose both the game and Cole

By Pinstripe Alley
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees’ bats were lifeless, Toronto bats hit the ball very hard and Aaron Boone’s Wild Card leaders lost their fourth in a row. If you’re thinking you’ve heard that story before, you’re wrong, because this one gets worse. The team also watched Gerrit Cole walk off the mound in the middle of the fourth with a member of the team’s medical staff with what we later learned was a hamstring issue.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gerrit Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#Bats#Yankees 1#Wild Card#The Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

How Yankees reacted to Gary Sanchez’s tone-setting, epic foolishness

NEW YORK — The Mets television broadcasters were hammering Gary Sanchez on air Friday night, and the Yankees catcher definitely deserved every bit of the first inning verbal abuse. His decision to just stand there at the plate after catching left fielder Joey Gallo’s perfect throw and let baserunner Jonathan...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Chapman’s Mystery Solved – Credit Gary Sanchez

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone stuck to his game plan in which Chapman is his closer. From one night to the next, a much different result. Why?. The Yankees, since the days of Thurman Munson, Joe Girardi, and Jorge Posada, have sought to find a catcher who fits the definition of a Field Leader.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Matz expected to start for the Blue Jays against Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays (74-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (78-59, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (10-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (14-6, 2.73 ERA, .97 WHIP, 215 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -202, Blue Jays +169;...
MLBFOX Sports

Ryu, Blue Jays to take on Taillon, Yankees

LINE: Yankees -142, Blue Jays +122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will face off on Monday. The Yankees are 40-27 on their home turf. New York is slugging .399 as a unit. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .531 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.
MLBBleacher Report

Yankees' Gerrit Cole Exits vs. Blue Jays with Apparent Hand Injury

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole left his start Tuesday versus the Toronto Blue Jays with what appeared to be a hand injury. Cole was clenching his right hand during that play and signaled the dugout something was wrong. #Yankees https://t.co/rqLrp0yPke. The right-hander has been durable for much of his...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Scuffling Yankees fall to Blue Jays for eighth loss in 10 games

The skidding Yankees could not afford to drop another game, and they certainly could not afford to lose their best pitcher, but the costly L’s continued to pile up Tuesday night. Ace Gerrit Cole departed in the fourth inning with what the team announced as left hamstring tightness, and the...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Breaking: Gerrit Cole pulls himself out of Blue Jays game

The New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole pulled himself out of his pitching assignment against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning. It was not immediately apparent why but he was replaced by Albert Abreu. Later in the game in the fifth inning, the Yankees announced that Cole left the game with hamstring tightness. When more information is available EmpireSportsMedia.com will have it.
MLBchatsports.com

Cole Injured, Surging Blue Jays Power Past Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Semien homered again, Alejandro Kirk went deep twice and the surging Toronto Blue Jays beat the skidding Yankees 5-1 on Tuesday night after New York ace Gerrit Cole exited early with a hamstring injury. Cole (14-7) was pulled in the fourth inning with left hamstring...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Cole takes himself out of the game as Yankees lose 4th straight

Tonight, the New York Yankees wanted to leave their three-game losing streak in the rearview mirror with their ace Gerrit Cole on the mound. They hoped to win game two against the Toronto Blue Jays and keep from sliding further down in the standings. The Tampa Bay Rays don’t seem to be losing many games, so the Yankees understood they had to up their game and win against the young, energetic, and talented Blue Jays. The Yankees ended up with their 4th consecutive loss and the Jays beat them 5-1.
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Streaking Blue Jays open four-game series at Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are slugging their way closer in the American League wild-card race. How the next four games unfold could determine if the Blue Jays can increase their chances for attaining a playoff berth. The Blue Jays hope to gain even more ground Monday afternoon when they visit...
MLBNewsday

If you paid to see this Yankees-Blue Jays game, you have my sympathy

A very knowledgeable baseball person asked me the other day why home fans would boo their own players. This was in the wake of the Javier Baez "thumbs-down" incident with the Mets. To that person, I submit the Yankees' 8-0 home loss to the Blue Jays on Monday. Let’s start...
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Gerrit Cole vs. Steven Matz

The Yankees enter tonight’s action eight games in the loss column behind Tampa Bay in the AL East. For some perspective, Cleveland has the ninth-best record in the AL and they’re only eight games behind the Yankees in the loss column, so let’s table all discussions about the division until … well, next season, and focus on the Wild Card race. The onus would be on the Rays to absolutely collapse for there to be any hope, and it’s honestly so unlikely that it’s not worth considering.
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees lose third straight, blanked by Blue Jays

Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon had a strong outing on Monday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. But he ended up on the wrong side of an 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays. The Yankees have lost three consecutive games and are tied with the Red Sox for the first American League Wild Card spot, pending the outcome of Boston’s game with Tampa Bay at Fenway Park.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction: Roll with the underdog

With a million more job openings than there are people looking for work …. We haven’t had a day off since March and have no intention of pulling a Biles/Osaka. Looking for our fifth straight win, we check back with the Blue Jays, who begin a make-or-break series with Yanks in Da Bronx. Toronto’s playoff hopes are on life support, but the Jays have won four in a row and Hyun Jin Ryu (12-8, 3.92 ERA) throws Monday. Ryu comes off a poor start against the lowly O’s up north, but he’s 6-4 on the road, 5-3 in day games this year. The Yanks’ Jameson Taillon (8-5, 4.44 ERA) had a rough month of August, allowing 14 runs over his last 13 ²/₃ innings. Play 20 units on the worthy road-dog Blue Jays.
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Rough night for Gerrit Cole, Yanks in loss to surging Blue Jays

Marcus Semien continued his home run binge with a solo shot, Alejandro Kirk homered twice and the red-hot Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to six games Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium with a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees, who lost ace Gerrit Cole to a hamstring injury.
MLBNewsday

Yankees routed by Blue Jays for third consecutive loss

The Yankees are reverting to their early-season form, just in time for the stretch run. For those not paying close attention to the 2021 Yankees, no, that is not a good thing. Once again making the 13-game winning streak that came to recently came to an end seem as if it occurred in some other season, the Yankees lost their third straight Monday afternoon, mostly sleepwalking through an 8-0 loss to the hard-charging Blue Jays in front of 31,196 agitated fans at the Stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy