AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli is weighing up meeting Liverpool in their Champions League group. Pioli will make his debut in the competition next week at Anfield. He said, "The strange thing is that Milan play at Anfield for the first time. I did not know it honestly, I thought that over the course of many years Milan had played there. The emotion will be strong, we enter a stadium that has always been famous for passion and the warmth of the fans. But later when you get there what matters is the pitch.

