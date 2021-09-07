Can New York Jets' coach-QB duo of Robert Salah, Zach Wilson flip the franchise?
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- One night in training camp, when meetings were finished and the players had free time, quarterback Zach Wilson popped into Robert Saleh's office with a question. He always has questions, as the New York Jets quickly learned about their rookie signal-caller. On this visit, which started at 7 p.m., he asked his coach to explain the differences between the Jets' three-deep zone and the way other teams run it.www.chatsports.com
