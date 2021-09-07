CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Can New York Jets' coach-QB duo of Robert Salah, Zach Wilson flip the franchise?

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- One night in training camp, when meetings were finished and the players had free time, quarterback Zach Wilson popped into Robert Saleh's office with a question. He always has questions, as the New York Jets quickly learned about their rookie signal-caller. On this visit, which started at 7 p.m., he asked his coach to explain the differences between the Jets' three-deep zone and the way other teams run it.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Tony Romo Has Officially ‘Lost His Mind’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gave a ringing endorsement of New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson earlier this week. But not everyone sees eye-to-eye with the well-renowned CBS analyst. For instance, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd said that Romo has “officially lost his mind” after claiming that Wilson could...
NFL
Outsider.com

Cowboys Legend Tony Romo Makes Bold Predictions for NFL’s 2021 Season

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has made some fascinating predictions leading up to the start of the 2021 NFL season. Let’s make no mistake about it — Tony Romo knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the NFL. As a matter of fact, Romo was a four-time Pro Bowler during his 14 years with the Cowboys. And that experience has translated well into the broadcast booth. After he retired in 2017, he joined up with Jim Nantz and CBS to call games for the league.
NFL
NBC Sports

Mike White lone backup to Zach Wilson on initial Jets roster

The Jets have announced the 27 roster moves they made to slash their roster from 80 to 53 players on Tuesday. Not included in the list is the reported trade of tight end Chris Herndon to the Vikings. Assuming that goes through, the Jets will have an open roster spot at their disposal.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Lineman Has A Telling Admission On Zach Wilson

The New York Jets have been about as high on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson as any team has for any player. Deservedly or not, Wilson will start the season as the Jets starter. But one Jets lineman has a telling admission that may explain why the team is so eager...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Jets X-Factor

Grading every Zach Wilson play from the preseason | NY Jets Stats

How well did Zach Wilson perform in the preseason independent of his surroundings?. Throughout the 2020 season, I ran a weekly series of breakdowns in which I analyzed the performance of the New York Jets starting quarterback (Sam Darnold or Joe Flacco) by grading every single one of his plays on a 0-to-10 scale.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football
Yardbarker

Jets Decide Who Will Be Backup Quarterback For Zach Wilson

The Jets have selected Mike White to be New York's backup quarterback entering the regular season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This move comes after New York chose to release veteran quarterback Josh Johnson on Monday, according to FanSided. White was the clear favorite to win the backup job...
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets 2021 Best Bets: Zach Wilson for Offensive Rookie of the Year?

New York Jets, Jared Goff, National Football League Rookie of the Year Award. Football is back and it’s time to break out the wallet for betting-related purposes. Spreads, moneylines, and totals will be crossing your mind numerous times over the next few months. The same goes for futures bets– there...
NFL
Fox News

Former NFL QB has stratospheric expectations for Zach Wilson

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is all in on Zach Wilson. Romo gave the Jets rookie QB high praise on Wednesday and predicted the BYU product "is going to turn that franchise around." He did not stop there. "It’s rare for me to say someone has the ability to get...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Zach Wilson has a measuring stick in rival rookie QB Mac Jones

The Jets never trotted out a quarterback who could go toe-to-toe for any length of time with Tom Brady. Chad Pennington was a worthy foe, but he didn’t have the arm or the health or the supporting cast to give us a full-blown rivalry. Mark Sanchez scored a memorable playoff upset of Brady in Foxborough, but it was fleeting. Sam Darnold saw too many ghosts in front of him one night to even know Brady was the opposing quarterback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

As Jets roll with backup QB Mike White, will Joe Douglas regret not having veteran — like Nick Foles, Nick Mullens — behind Zach Wilson?

Joe Douglas didn’t budge. The Jets’ general manager is keeping his status quo at backup quarterback. But will he eventually regret that?. With the 53-man roster deadline looming Tuesday, the Jets have settled on Mike White as Zach Wilson’s understudy, according to NFL Network. The Jets are releasing journeyman Josh...
NFL
kslsports.com

Jets QB Zach Wilson Attends Arizona/BYU Football Game At Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Former BYU and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada for the Cougars’ game against the Arizona Wildcats. BYU opened its 2021 schedule against the Wildcats at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, September 4. Wilson...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Zach Wilson gets huge vote of confidence from Jets vet

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is set to make his first official NFL snap this 2021, but don’t let his rookie status fool you: he’s wise beyond his years. Offensive lineman Greg Van Roten believes as much, revealing that Wilson is more than capable of handling the pressure as a starter and living up to the hype of being the second pick of the 2021 draft.
NFL
NJ.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘will be amazing in 2 years,’ Tony Romo says

If you’re still not sold on Zach Wilson, know this: On Sunday, when CBS analyst and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo was calling the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs, a sidearm throw by Patrick Mahomes sparked a remarkable prediction for the Jets’ rookie quarterback. “That’s...
NFL
NJ.com

The Best Zach Wilson Prop Bets 2021: NY Jets QB expected to impress

Our football betting expert is here to talk you the best Zach Wilson prop markets and bets for the 2021 NFL season following the 22-year-old's recent move to the New York Jets from BYU in this year's NFL Draft. A lot of eyes will be on Wilson and his performances...
NFL
Fox News

Zach Wilson named Jets captain as two veterans lose title

Zach Wilson was one of five players voted as a team captain by his Jets teammates. The rookie quarterback has impressed everyone inside the Jets organization since he was taken No. 2 overall in April by the team. This is the latest evidence of how highly thought of he is.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy