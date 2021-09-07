Q&A: Arthur Blank on 20 years of Falcons ownership and his future vision

Here’s what Falcons coach Arthur Smith had to say after the 19-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. On the decision to play TE Kyle Pitts and his evaluation of Pitts: ”Yeah, with some of younger guys, even some of the younger guys that have played, wanted to give them a few snaps, get into a routine, and get ready for week one. Kyle, we didn’t want his first snap to be against Philly. We thought he has done a nice job all preseason. We tried to be smart with guys, evaluate those guys, and gave them a small package, let them go. Of course him and Hayden wanted to play the whole game, but you got to make those decisions. Small sample size, but was good to get him a catch, and we’ll see where we go now going into the regular season.”

NFL ・ 16 DAYS AGO