Yankees prospects: Week 18 minor league review

By Pinstripe Alley
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite playing games in four different states up and down the East Coast, the four Yankees affiliates all found themselves adjusting their schedules for weather this past week. Three of the four Yankees affiliates remain in first place for their division, and with two series left, they have a strong chance at making the playoffs. Some top prospects, such as Jasson Dominguez, Austin Wells, and Everson Pereira are heating up down the stretch, while Anthony Garcia is making a very strong case to be included on every Yankees related prospect listing moving forward.

