A Data Scientist's Guide to Semi-Supervised Learning

A comprehensive list of skills to become a successful Data Scientist. As the technology develops, so do the skills required to retain your top position in the industry. Being a Data Scientist has been a dream of many for the last couple of years. Without saying, it is a highly paid, lucrative job. Some of you may be working as a data scientist and others may seek to find a position in this field. In this brief article, I will list out the technical skills requirements for a modern data scientist. If you are a working data scientist, you would possess some of these skills, however, you may need to upskill in many new areas. If you are a beginner, the comprehensive list would help you in career planning to be a data scientist.

YOUTUBE ・ 12 DAYS AGO