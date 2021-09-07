CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Crypto Audit and KYC Companies Work

By Crypto Adventure
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scammers getting into the industry to defraud unknowing users is at an alarming rate. As much as smart contracts have improved crypto, any issues could be a plus for fraudsters. Audits clear any vulnerabilities in a project, from the team to the most basic code written. These firms and more in the space today wish to bring trust back to crypto projects while protecting investor interests. Auditing firms hold the auditing standards on high standards and will not reveal this information if the project does not wish to.

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

