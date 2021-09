The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing their winning ways, and more importantly, winning the games that earlier in the season, they would have lost. In Wednesday night’s/Thursday morning’s game, the Dodgers needed 16 innings to beat the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers were shut down again by Blake Snell, until Will Smith homered in the top of the eighth to tie it. The game went on, with both teams trading two run leads in extras until AJ Pollock homered in the top of the 16th for a 5-3 lead that held.