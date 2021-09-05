Milwaukee Brewers place Willy Adames on the 10-day injured list; Tim Lopes recalled from Nashville

Feast or famine for both the pitching and hitting as the series enters the deciding game tonight. Phillies will look to employ the services of Kyle Gibson after he was rocked in his last outing against against Miami (5.1 IP, 8 ER). Matt Vierling, one of the few Phillies with a hit last night, sits for Travis Jankowski. Which I’m sure will give the offense the boost it needs. Milwaukee is sending Freddy Peralta to the mound, who has been quite excellent this season (2.70 ERA, 12.3 K/9). He does have some command issues, so lets hope the Phillies are a bit more patient at the plate today. The Brewers are interestingly swapping out Avisail Garcia for Jackie Bradley Jr., which is certainly something. Lineups below, Go Phils.