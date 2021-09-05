CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Brewers place Willy Adames on the 10-day injured list; Tim Lopes recalled from Nashville

Cover picture for the articleAs we all know, Willy Adames left last night’s game after trying to avoid the tag on a play that saw him picked off at first base. Adames has already missed time due to an issue with his left quad, and it seems that the issue is a lingering one.

