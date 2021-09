This past off-season was pretty busy for the Toronto Blue Jays, as the club signed outfielder George Springer to the largest financial contract in team history at 6 years, $150 million while also signing Marcus Semien, Robbie Ray, Kirby Yates, David Phelps, and Tyler Chatwood to one-year deals. While Springer has missed some time on the injured list along with Yates and Phelps, who are both done for the season, Semien and Ray have been outstanding additions to the club while Chatwood was the only one to really flame out.