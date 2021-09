Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- The Bisons fall to 2-8 over their past 10 games in a slugfest with the Red Sox. Otto Lopez and Tyler White had two-hit games while Danny Jansen hit a 3-run homer in his rehab start. Julian Merryweather allowed one run on two hits, walking one, and striking out two in 0.2IP. Nate Pearson allowed one run on 2 hits, striking out 2 batters in one inning.