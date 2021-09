The New York Mets are fighting to get back above .500. Regardless of their record, there’s no logic behind what Jeurys Familia is doing for the team out of the bullpen. Nearing the end of an unexpected product year, Familia has lucked into wins all year long. He is now tied for the team lead with 9 victories. Starter Marcus Stroman is the man he has tied. Based on the way his year has gone, there’s a chance his 9-12 record doesn’t get much better and Familia is the one leading the club in wins.