Cristiano Ronaldo finally touches down in Manchester after his sensational return to Old Trafford from Juventus - with technical director and former team-mate Darren Fletcher on the runway to welcome him!

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo has landed in England after his headline-grabbing return to Manchester United from Juventus was confirmed last week. The star forward, widely considered one of the best in the world, will now be playing at Old Trafford again after his £19.8million transfer from the Italian giants. And Ronaldo touched...

