Orioles minor league recap 9/1: Delmarva’s offense explodes in blowout, Bowie suffers tough loss

By Camden Chat
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tides’ recent offensive woes continued as they suffered their second 1-0 loss in the last three games. Norfolk managed only five hits, all singles — two from Zach Jarrett and one apiece from #1 overall prospect Adley Rutschman, Rylan Bannon, and Robert Neustrom. With Ryan McKenna back in the bigs and Bannon cooling off, it’s a pretty thin Norfolk offense beyond Rutschman and, to a lesser extent, Neustrom.

