Data can drive significant business value for every company. Globally, we are collecting more of it than ever before, and it keeps growing—from 45 zettabytes in 2019 to a projected 175 zettabytes by 2025, according to IDC. However, companies are struggling to monetize all the personal, behavioral, engagement and transactional data from customers and operations and turn it into actionable intelligence to drive their digital strategies. Leveraging insights from your data is critical for success and the development of new digital solutions to better serve customers, grow sales, improve operations and more.