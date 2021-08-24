Cancel
Coloma, MI

A rainy Tuesday in Coloma — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Coloma (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(COLOMA, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Coloma Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coloma:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bbDo1M400

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

