Oak Island, NC

Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Oak Island (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(OAK ISLAND, NC) Sunday is set to be rainy in Oak Island, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oak Island:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bZOYf1800

  • Sunday, August 22

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oak Island, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

