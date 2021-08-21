Cancel
Bethel News Beat

Job alert: These Bethel jobs are accepting applications

Bethel News Beat
Bethel News Beat
 7 days ago

(BETHEL, AK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Bethel companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bethel:


1. Registered Nurse - Post-Anesthesia Care Unit - PACU - Travel - (PACU RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Bethel, AK

💰 $1,203 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Post-Anesthesia Care Unit - PACU - (PACU RN) StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: 12 D/N Pay Rate: $1091.94 - 1203.36 This unit boasts the latest in advanced technology ...

2. Med-surg Adult Candidate must be flexible 12 Weeks 187764

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Bethel, AK

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION Registered Nurse (RN) Company Overview Job Summary No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Ambulatory Care - COVID19 - $1,496 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Bethel, AK

💰 $1,496 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Ambulatory Care for a travel nursing job in Bethel, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Ambulatory Care * Discipline: RN * Start Date

4. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $3276 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Bethel, AK

💰 $3,276 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Bethel, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3276 ...

5. AK - CNA - Long Term Care Housing/Airfare included - $33.12 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Bethel, AK

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary:To provide direct personal care services to clients as indicated in client's individualized Plan of Care developed by the RN Case Manager or delegate. Position Qualifications

6. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($3120/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Bethel, AK

💰 $3,120 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2019.84 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Bethel, AK

💰 $2,019 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Bethel, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 26 weeks Pay ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $3,175 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Bethel, AK

💰 $3,175 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Bethel, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Comments / 0

Bethel, AK
