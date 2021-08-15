Cancel
Valdez, AK

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Valdez

Valdez Times
(VALDEZ, AK) Companies in Valdez are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Valdez:


1. Medical Technologist - Day & Night shift (12021)

🏛️ Health Advocates Network, Inc.

📍 Valdez, AK

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Health Advocates Network is hiring a Medical Technologist with 2 years of recent experience! This is a full-time contract position at a nationally recognized hospital located in Valdez, AK. Pay Rate ...

2. Grocery Merchandiser, Day Project Team

🏛️ tngretail

📍 Valdez, AK

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Now Hiring a Project Merchandiser! Great side job to earn extra money! This route covers stores in Valdez General work days are Monday - Friday, shifts starting early morning. There is a ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1634.27 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Valdez, AK

💰 $1,634 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Valdez, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 12 weeks ...

4. Dental Hygienist

🏛️ Paul Silveira DMD

📍 Valdez, AK

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located on the beautiful Prince William Sound in South Central Alaska, our practice is a well established part of the community. It is a family practice dedicated to a high quality, friendly ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,383 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Valdez, AK

💰 $1,383 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Valdez, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1411.85 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Valdez, AK

💰 $1,411 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Valdez, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,510 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Valdez, AK

💰 $1,510 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Nurses is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Valdez, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

With Valdez Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

