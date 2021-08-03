Cancel
Oakland, CA

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Oakland

Oakland Observer
 4 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) Oakland-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Oakland sports. For more stories from the Oakland area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Oakland

Oakland is Ready for WNBA Expansion: A Conversation with Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan

Oakland is Ready for WNBA Expansion: A Conversation with Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan

Note: This article, as well as the interview within, were composed by both Dani Bar-Lavi and Myles Ehrlich. During its 25th anniversary season, the WNBA has continued its upward trajectory across countable metrics, seeing growth in viewership (a 44-percent increase over 2020, which saw a 68-percent increase over 2019) and social media engagement. The on-court financial incentives have enjoyed a consistent uptick as well, beyond the increased wages from the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement. Once the WNBA returns to action after the Olympics, the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun will tip off in the inaugural Commissioner's Cup Championship, the final battle for a $500K purse.

Oakland

UCLA baseball alum James Kaprielian sees major league success with Oakland A's

UCLA baseball alum James Kaprielian sees major league success with Oakland A’s

This post was updated Aug. 1 at 8:28 p.m. James Kaprielian had done the unprecedented. After already having secured a national championship and All-Pac-12 honors in his collegiate career, a Friday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium in May 2015 set the former Bruin apart. The then-junior right-hander threw nine no-hit...

Berkeley

Team USA Swimmer Ryan Murphy Remains Grounded in Berkeley

Team USA Swimmer Ryan Murphy Remains Grounded in Berkeley

Former Cal swimming star Ryan Murphy is bringing home more medals from the Tokyo Olympics, including a gold, to bring his own Olympics career medal count to six. Murphy, who graduated from Berkeley a couple of years ago, still lives there and still enjoys the support of the Cal swimming community.

California

California Football: Is offense good enough for Golden Bears to contend?

California Football: Is offense good enough for Golden Bears to contend?

California Football has had some of the best defenses in the conference, but can the offense finally catch up and make the Golden Bears contenders in the PAC-12? You might not know it, but California Football head coach Justin Wilcox is one of the most underrated coaches in the country and one of the nation's brightest defensive minds.

