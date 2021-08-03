On the hunt for a home in Brownwood? These houses are on the market

(Brownwood, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Brownwood. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1810 11Th Street, Brownwood, 76801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,175 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Hide and seek... Are you seeking a cozy home filled with character? Well, here I am hiding under tall, beautiful shade trees, so come find me and choose me. I may be a little older, but I'm very handsome with my traditional red brick exterior and covered front porch. You will fall in love with my character as you walk through. Notice my hardwood floors, decorative trim boars, crown molding, my darling kitchen with brick & wood counter tops and glass cabinet doors! I have an old fashioned tub in my bathroom and my walls have been dressed up with beadboard. Please note that my sellers will only consider offers that are Cash or Conventional Loans (No FHA, VA, or USDA). Ready or not, here they come, don't miss out!

For open house information, contact Sheri Wells, Keller Williams Realty at 325-510-0444

4855 Healer Lane, Brownwood, 76801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,744 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Welcome home!!! Close to town but far enough away to have the country life. Three bedroom three bathrooms. Large open concept kitchen living area. The porch almost surrounds the house. Large 2 car garage with workshop on one end, storage building with electric in the front of the house. Fresh paint, updated bathrooms.

For open house information, contact Tammi Tongate, Lone Star Home & Loan at 325-646-5979

6898 Waterford Drive, Brownwood, 76801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Looking for a home near Lake Brownwood? Your search is over! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move in ready! The home features an open concept living, dining and kitchen. The amount of storage in the kitchen is amazing! Recent updates include newer flooring as well as a newer aerobic septic system that has a maintenance contract through December. Call today for a private tour of this home!

For open house information, contact Jackie Randle, Setzler Associates Realty at 325-642-1869

2150 Fm 1176, Brownwood, 76801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,175,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,876 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Here it is! Your DREAM property has arrived! Close proximity to town and the Brownwood Country Club, 2150 FM 1176 boasts 56+- acres with exceptional amenities sure to fit the entire family's wish list! This beautiful 3,876 sqft rock home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths with double office spaces, a four car garage, swimming pool, and an attached bar and game room with 2 Murphy beds and a full bath. The large workshop with double roll-up doors and electricity has two separate covered areas with an additional implement shed and RV parking attached. Enjoy the separate barn with stables, lighted roping arena, tank, and cultivated fields. Texas living done the right way! Call today to schedule your private showing.

For open house information, contact Sheri Wells, Keller Williams Realty at 325-510-0444