House hunting in Pleasanton? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(PLEASANTON, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Pleasanton’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

39843 Cedar Blvd, Newark, 94560 2 Beds 2 Baths | $599,950 | Condominium | 1,071 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Jay Frost - 925-250-5757 - 1st Floor, Single level unit in Murieta! Kitchen: Granite counters, Maple Shaker Cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator w/filtered water, Additional storage cabinetry w/wine rack, wine refrigerator, overlooking living room. Interior Features: Indoor laundry, Custom laundry closet, Washer & dryer included, Beautiful hardwood flooring, Updated baseboards, Six-panel doors, Updated bathrooms, Bullnose corners, Both closets have built-in shelving. Master Bed/Bath: Recessed lighting, Maple shaker cabinets, granite counters, dual sinks, Updated shower enclosure, Closet mirror doors. HOA Features: Gated community, On site management, Gym, Pool, Clubhouse, Exterior maintenance, Water & sewer, Garbage, 2 designated parking spots, 1 covered, 1 uncovered. Sliding door to private patio. Must see!

3052 Flint St 41, Union City, 94587 2 Beds 2 Baths | $588,000 | Condominium | 932 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Great starter home for first time homebuyers or investors looking for a great rental property! This 2-bedroom, 2 bath ground floor unit boasts a remodeled kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances (oven & dishwasher), updated baths, in-unit laundry, new paint and laminate floors throughout the unit. HOA is super low, but the exteriors and amenities are well maintained. This secured and gated condo complex has easy access to Hwy 880, walking distance to Union Landing Plaza and easy commute to Silicon Valley, Facebook, Tesla, and Google.

625 Ryan Ter, San Ramon, 94583 4 Beds 4 Baths | $998,000 | Condominium | 1,789 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Jordan Mossa - 925-588-9648 - San Ramon is sought after city in the Tri-valley...suburbs area East of San Francisco. Due to its high rated schools and family oriented vibe, homes are very on high demand. This move in condition home is located in a well-desired community - easy access to stores and freeway and nearby parks is an ideal first time home buyers dream. First level- One full bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor -balcony access from kitchen areaSecond level- has a expansive family-room- open-kitchen concept and a powder room.3rd level- has Primary room and 2 full bedrooms and 2 full bathsBuilt in 2016 - Make this beautiful place your new home and begin your memories. This home wont last long!

38500 Paseo Padre Pkwy 313, Fremont, 94536 1 Bed 1 Bath | $379,000 | Condominium | 750 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Unique oportunity! 1 Bedroom 1 Bath on the 3rd/floor unit is located on the Parkmont Gardens Community, Location , Location, Locations and inexpensive unit, accessible to highway 880, 84, few minutes from Barth , medical center, parks, alameda creek trails, restaurants, shopping center , grocery stores, stursbucks, great schools. This unit is right in front of pool, private balcony where you can enjoy the working and drinking coffee. Complex has its own park , laundry room , pool, HOA covers trash and water. This unit is ready for a buyer to add a personal touch. Condominium will be ready to view after the July 20th.

