Pacifica, CA

Take a look at these homes on the Pacifica market now

The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
(Pacifica, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pacifica will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqsDT_0bGW52rx00

24 Moonlight Ct, South San Francisco, 94080

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,199,888 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Kyle Tran - 925-452-7878 - Immaculate home in desirable Westborough neighborhood! This contemporary home has been meticulously upgraded throughout with bright open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, spacious 3 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Chef's kitchen with granite slab countertops with full backsplash, stainless steel appliances, auto-sensing kitchen faucet, 5-burner gas stove, and much more. New water heater and garage opener. Private deck offering views of rolling hills. Centrally and conveniently located near everything - Sellich Park, shopping, restaurants, golf course, and many more. Easy access to freeways and BART. A must see! Open

Kyle Tran - 925-452-7878

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rP8QO_0bGW52rx00

110 Park Rd 607, Burlingame, 94010

2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,495,000 | Condominium | 2,058 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Astonishing top floor condominium with uncompromising size, location, and condition! Situated in one of downtown Burlingame's most sought after buildings with glorious views from bridge to bridge, capturing the magnificence of Mount Diablo and the San Francisco Airport. An entry of dramatic proportion, displayed with an aura of space, glass, and natural light, plush new carpeting and fresh interior paint. Carved front doors, parquet hardwood, central fireplace and functional wet bar completes the impression. Two spacious bedrooms with private access to balcony. Over sized master with fireplace, double mirrored closets, large walk in, and floor to ceiling glass doors. Impressive master bath with decorative tile, walk in tub, stall shower, and designer fixtures. Separate office. Formal, yet inviting and open dining room. Eat In kitchen includes a double oven and an abundance of cabinetry. Large panty and laundry room. Large balcony, offering the perfect flow for indoor-outdoor living.

Mike Bohnert, Compass at 650-446-9830

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPhie_0bGW52rx00

10 Kennedy Place, San Francisco, 94124

2 Beds 2 Baths | $839,000 | Condominium | 969 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Bernadette Troncales Weir - 510-290-2915 - This new 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is in Landing, The SF Shipyard's latest released Luxury Collection. Large windows offer natural light into the home which includes an expansive kitchen featuring quartz countertops, modern cabinetry, complete with a full compliment of SS Bosch appliances including refrigerator, washer/dryer range, dishwasher, microwave. This home also comes with upgraded flooring, full Home Automation infrastructure, some dimmers, Honeywell Lyric Thermostat. Another huge benefit is a parking space assigned to every home within the garage. Images are of the model home.

Bernadette Troncales Weir, Catalina Realty Investments at 510-290-2915

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUIkv_0bGW52rx00

333 Diamond Street, San Francisco, 94114

5 Beds 8 Baths | $5,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,190 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Impressive Indoor/Outdoor Entertainment Opportunities surrounded by Iconic San Francisco Views on 3 Levels. Wow guests with the openness on the main level, create an exhilarating outdoor dining experience from the pent-level family room, or enchant from the roof deck with thrilling views of the Downtown skyline, Bay, Twin Peaks, and Corona Heights Park. The kitchen/great room on the main level opens to the rear patio that is equipped with gas for your next lively barbecue. Thoughtfully constructed, 333 Diamond projects a serene yet invigorating energy with its contemporary details. This modern masterpiece SFH comes with a 1,400sqft full floor legal unit/guest quarters, equipped with its own kitchen & private entry for friends and family to enjoy. Both homes are separately metered and systemed for multi-zone in-floor radiant heating, pre-wired A/V system with in-ceiling speakers, security camera with alarm system, intercom, and CAT-6 wiring.

Silvia Zeng, Compass SF at 415-738-7000

ABOUT

With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

