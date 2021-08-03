Cancel
Akhiok, AK

What’s up Akhiok: Local events calendar

Akhiok Daily
Akhiok Daily
 5 days ago

(AKHIOK, AK) Akhiok is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Akhiok:

The Kodiak KINDNESS Milk Run 2021

Kodiak, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3316-3398 Woody Way Loop, Kodiak, AK

KODIAK — A three-year-old Kodiak bear was shot at the Kodiak Baptist Mission on Saturday after it killed a pig and displayed what were perceived as life-threatening behaviors, State Troopers and...

Alaska Business Club Awards

Kodiak, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1713 17th Avenue - no access from Rezanof turn on Bartel & then Lechner Street, Kodiak, AK

Registration premium is $84. Register now and receive your members benefit code

Volleyball Tryouts: Freshmen & Seniors

Kodiak, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 722 Mill Bay Rd, Kodiak, AK

Tryouts for the 2021 Volleyball Team will be August 4, 5 and 6, starting at 5:30 pm each evening. Wednesday: Freshmen and Seniors 5:30-7 pm, Sophomores and Juniors 7:15 - 9 pm. Thursday: Freshmen...

Akhiok Daily

Akhiok Daily

Akhiok, AK
ABOUT

With Akhiok Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

