Boles, AR

Boles events coming up

(BOLES, AR) Live events are coming to Boles.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boles:

Polk County Rodeo

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Polk County Rodeo will be held on Friday, August 13th – Saturday, August 14th, 2021 in Mena, Arkansas. This Mena rodeo is held at Polk County Fairgrounds. Join Polk County Championship Rodeo...

Annual Rod Run

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3877 AR-88, Mena, AR

Restored and modified hot rods will be displayed in the park campground by clubs and individuals. Hear the low growl of the engines and see your reflection in the spit-shined exteriors. Which car...

Alcoholics Anonymous Meeting

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 9th St, Mena, AR

Contact:AA information, call Bill S. 479-243-9621 or John 479-243-0297 Location: Enter the 9th St. door, Fox Hall

Christmas Festival and Parade

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 524 Sherwood Ave, Mena, AR

Get in the holiday spirit with a parade, fireworks and the official lighting ceremony of Janssen Park. Warm up with a bowl of chili from the Rotary Club. Enjoy a special performance at the...

Back to School Bash

Waldron, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3496 US-71, Waldron, AR

Back To School 2021 Events in Waldron, Arkansas, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Waldron, Arkansas. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to school...

