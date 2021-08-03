Bliss events coming soon

(BLISS, ID) Bliss has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bliss:

Dixie Belle Furniture Boot Camp with Wendy Vaughn Hagerman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Does the thought of painting a furniture piece seem overwhelming? Never fear, Wendy Vaughn with The Elwen Cottage out of Pocatello will be here! She is a premier distributor for Dixie Belle & she...

Thousand Spring Festival of the Arts Hagerman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2314 S Ritchie Rd, Hagerman, ID

The Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts is the premier fall arts festival with over 100 artists, live music and delicious food. In 2019, more than 5,000 people attended the two-day event...

Jerome Farmers Market Jerome, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 392 E 300 S, Jerome, ID

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 5 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location:Mountain View Barn, 382 East 300 South, Jerome, Idaho 83338

Raptor War (BAH) Wendell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2136 Niagara Springs Grade, Wendell, ID

Unto all good gentles near and far, The Barony of Arn Hold sends greetings, and throws open its doors to invite one and all to return once again to Raptor War. Join us as we celebrate our...

Master Sculptor Ryan Anderson Wood Carving Gooding, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 203 Lucy Ln, Gooding, ID

Stop by and see Master Sculpture Ryan Anderson sculpt some amazing pieces during the Gooding county fair. He will be wood carving multiple items, some will be for sale, and huge auction at end of...