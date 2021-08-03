Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bliss, ID

Bliss events coming soon

Posted by 
Bliss Dispatch
Bliss Dispatch
 5 days ago

(BLISS, ID) Bliss has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bliss:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qa6Nb_0bGRIvKA00

Dixie Belle Furniture Boot Camp with Wendy Vaughn

Hagerman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Does the thought of painting a furniture piece seem overwhelming? Never fear, Wendy Vaughn with The Elwen Cottage out of Pocatello will be here! She is a premier distributor for Dixie Belle & she...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwZQ4_0bGRIvKA00

Thousand Spring Festival of the Arts

Hagerman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2314 S Ritchie Rd, Hagerman, ID

The Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts is the premier fall arts festival with over 100 artists, live music and delicious food. In 2019, more than 5,000 people attended the two-day event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ER5dB_0bGRIvKA00

Jerome Farmers Market

Jerome, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 392 E 300 S, Jerome, ID

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 5 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location:Mountain View Barn, 382 East 300 South, Jerome, Idaho 83338

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDI0J_0bGRIvKA00

Raptor War (BAH)

Wendell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2136 Niagara Springs Grade, Wendell, ID

Unto all good gentles near and far, The Barony of Arn Hold sends greetings, and throws open its doors to invite one and all to return once again to Raptor War. Join us as we celebrate our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flJYv_0bGRIvKA00

Master Sculptor Ryan Anderson Wood Carving

Gooding, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 203 Lucy Ln, Gooding, ID

Stop by and see Master Sculpture Ryan Anderson sculpt some amazing pieces during the Gooding county fair. He will be wood carving multiple items, some will be for sale, and huge auction at end of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bliss Dispatch

Bliss Dispatch

Bliss, ID
8
Followers
172
Post
646
Views
ABOUT

With Bliss Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hagerman, ID
City
Bliss, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Gooding, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Arts Festival#Dixie Belle She#Niagara Springs Grade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy