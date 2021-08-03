Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdez, AK

Valdez calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Valdez Times
Valdez Times
 5 days ago

(VALDEZ, AK) Valdez has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Valdez area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygQld_0bGR3pNm00

Craft-a-Hat

Valdez, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 314 Clifton Ct, Valdez, AK

$30 All Ages Make your own Gold Rush era hat to don throughout the weekend, at the Craft-A-Hat event. Bring your creativity (and any Gold Rush era clothing or accessories you wish to swap) over to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ohal_0bGR3pNm00

Old Town Walking Tour

Valdez, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Join Museum Educator Faith Revell for a free guided walk through Old Town Valdez. Tours follow an easy 1.7 mile route along Alaska Avenue and McKinley Streets. Stops at 18 historic markers, each...

Learn More

2021 Valdez Gold Rush Days

Valdez, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join us for the 59th Annual Valdez Gold Rush Days! After a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID, we are back and ready to have an amazing five-day event. Valdez Gold Rush Days will run from Wednesday, Aug...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XmYBh_0bGR3pNm00

"That's Valdez" by Heidi Franke and Dennis Humphrey

Valdez, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 350 Galena Drive, Valdez, AK 99686

This vaudeville dinner show tells the story of Valdez in a truly local way. Produced by the local theater troupe The Far North Follies Inc.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Valdez Times

Valdez Times

Valdez, AK
3
Followers
43
Post
217
Views
ABOUT

With Valdez Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
City
Valdez, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Rush#Covid#Valdez Gold Rush Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy