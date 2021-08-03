Valdez calendar: Coming events

(VALDEZ, AK) Valdez has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Valdez area:

Craft-a-Hat Valdez, AK

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 314 Clifton Ct, Valdez, AK

$30 All Ages Make your own Gold Rush era hat to don throughout the weekend, at the Craft-A-Hat event. Bring your creativity (and any Gold Rush era clothing or accessories you wish to swap) over to...

Old Town Walking Tour Valdez, AK

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Join Museum Educator Faith Revell for a free guided walk through Old Town Valdez. Tours follow an easy 1.7 mile route along Alaska Avenue and McKinley Streets. Stops at 18 historic markers, each...

2021 Valdez Gold Rush Days Valdez, AK

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join us for the 59th Annual Valdez Gold Rush Days! After a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID, we are back and ready to have an amazing five-day event. Valdez Gold Rush Days will run from Wednesday, Aug...

"That's Valdez" by Heidi Franke and Dennis Humphrey Valdez, AK

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 350 Galena Drive, Valdez, AK 99686

This vaudeville dinner show tells the story of Valdez in a truly local way. Produced by the local theater troupe The Far North Follies Inc.