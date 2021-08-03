Valdez calendar: Coming events
(VALDEZ, AK) Valdez has a full slate of live events coming up.
These events are coming up in the Valdez area:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 314 Clifton Ct, Valdez, AK
$30 All Ages Make your own Gold Rush era hat to don throughout the weekend, at the Craft-A-Hat event. Bring your creativity (and any Gold Rush era clothing or accessories you wish to swap) over to...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Join Museum Educator Faith Revell for a free guided walk through Old Town Valdez. Tours follow an easy 1.7 mile route along Alaska Avenue and McKinley Streets. Stops at 18 historic markers, each...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Join us for the 59th Annual Valdez Gold Rush Days! After a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID, we are back and ready to have an amazing five-day event. Valdez Gold Rush Days will run from Wednesday, Aug...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 350 Galena Drive, Valdez, AK 99686
This vaudeville dinner show tells the story of Valdez in a truly local way. Produced by the local theater troupe The Far North Follies Inc.
