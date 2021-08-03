Cancel
Norton, KS

Norton calendar: Events coming up

 5 days ago

(NORTON, KS) Norton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Norton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdcKD_0bGR24O100

Kansas Biggest Rodeo

Phillipsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Phillipsburg, KS

Kansas' Biggest Rodeo is 3 nights of great family entertainment. Come on out and make memories with your family and friends at the Phillipsburg rodeo!Schedule

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2eYI_0bGR24O100

Harlan County Junior Fair

Orleans, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Old fashioned, traditional county fair with many things for young and old to do, including agricultural exhibits, animals, childrens activities, entertainment and lots of food.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49l4TT_0bGR24O100

U. S. 36 Treasure Hunt

Norton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 505 W Wilton St, Norton, KS

Join us for mile after mile of garage sales and yard sales all along the 400 miles of U.S. 36 Highway in Kansas. From Elwood to St Francis overlooking the Missouri River to the Colorado border, 13...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZH5kP_0bGR24O100

Market

Norton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 W Holme St, Norton, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 3 - October, 2021Thursdays, 5pm - 7pm Location:Veterans Memorial Park, 500 West Holme Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTYaQ_0bGR24O100

Lighting of the City Park

Hill City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 801 W Main St, Hill City, KS

We invite you to join us Friday, starting at 6:00 pm as we WATCH THE LIGHTS COME ON! Enjoy refreshments! Visit with Santa Claus! Enjoy special entertainment! $500 in Ringneck Bucks to be given...

Learn More

Norton, KS
With Norton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

