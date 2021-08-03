Norton calendar: Events coming up

(NORTON, KS) Norton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Norton:

Kansas Biggest Rodeo Phillipsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Phillipsburg, KS

Kansas' Biggest Rodeo is 3 nights of great family entertainment. Come on out and make memories with your family and friends at the Phillipsburg rodeo!Schedule

Harlan County Junior Fair Orleans, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Old fashioned, traditional county fair with many things for young and old to do, including agricultural exhibits, animals, childrens activities, entertainment and lots of food.

U. S. 36 Treasure Hunt Norton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 505 W Wilton St, Norton, KS

Join us for mile after mile of garage sales and yard sales all along the 400 miles of U.S. 36 Highway in Kansas. From Elwood to St Francis overlooking the Missouri River to the Colorado border, 13...

Market Norton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 W Holme St, Norton, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 3 - October, 2021Thursdays, 5pm - 7pm Location:Veterans Memorial Park, 500 West Holme Street

Lighting of the City Park Hill City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 801 W Main St, Hill City, KS

We invite you to join us Friday, starting at 6:00 pm as we WATCH THE LIGHTS COME ON! Enjoy refreshments! Visit with Santa Claus! Enjoy special entertainment! $500 in Ringneck Bucks to be given...