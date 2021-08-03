Cancel
Heavener, OK

Live events coming up in Heavener

Heavener Bulletin
Heavener Bulletin
 5 days ago

(HEAVENER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Heavener calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Heavener:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EY9Pd_0bGQxO1z00

Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE), Poteau, OK

Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 Peters St, Poteau, OK

A Training Option Bridging the GAP between SFST and DRE This is a two-day course – 16 hours with practicals. About this event A Training Option Bridging the GAP between SFST and DRE FOR ACTIVE LAW...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBVac_0bGQxO1z00

Information Station: Taking a Mindful Moment

Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

You've reached the information station! This month we're learning about the importance of mindfulness. https://www.seolibraries.com/events/information-station-taking-mindful-moment You may also...

Maker Time!

Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

Make time to be creative with our Maker Space Cart every week on Tuesday! https://www.seolibraries.com/events/month/2021/08?branches%5B96%5D=96

Book Clubbing

Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

Welcome back to book club! Gather together and let's discuss our favorite reads during the pandemic! You may also like the following

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iv3E7_0bGQxO1z00

Poteau Area Hiring Event "Real People. Real Work. Real Jobs."

Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Ave, Poteau, OK

Get the chance to talk with local companies that will be hiring on site. Come prepared with printed resumes in hand and business casual attire.

Heavener Bulletin

Heavener Bulletin

Heavener, OK
With Heavener Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

