Live events coming up in Heavener

Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE), Poteau, OK

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 Peters St, Poteau, OK

A Training Option Bridging the GAP between SFST and DRE This is a two-day course – 16 hours with practicals. About this event A Training Option Bridging the GAP between SFST and DRE FOR ACTIVE LAW...

Information Station: Taking a Mindful Moment Heavener, OK

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

You've reached the information station! This month we're learning about the importance of mindfulness. https://www.seolibraries.com/events/information-station-taking-mindful-moment

Maker Time! Heavener, OK

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

Make time to be creative with our Maker Space Cart every week on Tuesday! https://www.seolibraries.com/events/month/2021/08?branches%5B96%5D=96

Book Clubbing Heavener, OK

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

Welcome back to book club! Gather together and let's discuss our favorite reads during the pandemic!

Poteau Area Hiring Event "Real People. Real Work. Real Jobs." Poteau, OK

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Ave, Poteau, OK

Get the chance to talk with local companies that will be hiring on site. Come prepared with printed resumes in hand and business casual attire.