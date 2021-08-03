What’s up Las Vegas: Local events calendar

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Live events are lining up on the Las Vegas calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Las Vegas:

Vámonos Hike Pecos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 NM-63, Pecos, NM

RSVP required Explore Santa Fe\'s trails! Get some fresh air! Meet your community! Vamonos: Santa Fe Walks happen May - October. There are five different (free) walks per month. In-town walks last...

"Lost" Church Backcountry Tour Pecos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1 NM-63, Pecos, NM

Pecos National Historical Park will offer a hike with Park Archaeologist Jeremy Moss to the site of the Lost Church on Saturday, August 7th. Along the one-mile roundtrip hike to the ruins of the...

Citizen Redistricting Committee Meeting (Las Vegas) Las Vegas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The Citizen Redistricting Committee will hold a public meeting on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 3pm to 7pm or until adjourned, to provide members of the public an opportunity to share public...

NM Cruise 2021 Visit Las Vegas Sponsor & Vendor Packages Las Vegas, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: East Lincoln Street, Las Vegas, NM 87701

NM Cruise 2021 Visit Las Vegas Sponsor and Vendor Packages Set up time for vendors is 11am tear down is 4pm no early shut down.

Beethoven Meets the Steel Drum Las Vegas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: New Mexico Highlands University, University Avenue, Las Vegas, NM, Las Vegas, NM

Serenade in D Major, Op. 25 Ludwig van Beethoven -intuition) (Expectation Andy Akiho Murasaki Andy Akiho Aka Andy Akiho Toward the Sea Toru Takemitsu String Quartet in F Minor, Op. 95 “Serioso”...