Events on the Mechanicsville calendar

Time to Rock Seabreeze!!! Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 27130 S Sandgates Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

North Saint Mary's Farmers Market Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: Starting May 1, 2021 Monday - Saturday, 8AM - 6PMLocation:37600 New Market Road

Custom T's After Dark Underground Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 27861 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Custom T's of DC presents the Afterdark Underground on Saturday night with 1/8 and 1/4 mile "Scoreboards Off" Grudge Racing all night! Gates open at Noon, racing starts at 1:00pm and the event...

Street Car Takeover Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 27861 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Street Car Takeover Maryland at Mir Maryland International Raceway, Waldorf, MD, Helen, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 09:00 am to 10:00 pm

Author Talk with Charles J. Holden Jerald E. Podair, and Zach P. Messitte Charlotte Hall, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 37600 New Market Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD

Register to receive the link to the virtual event: https://stmalib.libnet.info/event/5022692 Did you know that infamous former vice president Spiro T. Agnew was from Maryland? Generally remembered...