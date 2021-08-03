Cancel
Mechanicsville, MD

Events on the Mechanicsville calendar

Mechanicsville Daily
 2 days ago

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Live events are lining up on the Mechanicsville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mechanicsville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDxJL_0bGQjkc500

Time to Rock Seabreeze!!!

Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 27130 S Sandgates Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Time to Rock Seabreeze!!! is on Facebook. To connect with Time to Rock Seabreeze!!!, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1kdp_0bGQjkc500

North Saint Mary's Farmers Market

Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: Starting May 1, 2021 Monday - Saturday, 8AM - 6PMLocation:37600 New Market Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023FCz_0bGQjkc500

Custom T's After Dark Underground

Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 27861 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Custom T's of DC presents the Afterdark Underground on Saturday night with 1/8 and 1/4 mile "Scoreboards Off" Grudge Racing all night! Gates open at Noon, racing starts at 1:00pm and the event...

Street Car Takeover

Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 27861 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Street Car Takeover Maryland at Mir Maryland International Raceway, Waldorf, MD, Helen, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 09:00 am to 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12U9KT_0bGQjkc500

Author Talk with Charles J. Holden Jerald E. Podair, and Zach P. Messitte

Charlotte Hall, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 37600 New Market Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD

Register to receive the link to the virtual event: https://stmalib.libnet.info/event/5022692 Did you know that infamous former vice president Spiro T. Agnew was from Maryland? Generally remembered...

Mechanicsville Daily

Mechanicsville, MD
With Mechanicsville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

