Coming soon: Gainesville events

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Gainesville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gainesville:

Patriot Fest 2021!!! Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

The Patriot Season Blow Out of the season at the Gainesville Trump Store!!!! An all day event that you wont want miss!!! Speakers! Food! Kids Events! Music! Vendors! Flag Waving and much, much...

Singing Night Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 602 N Commerce St, Gainesville, TX

Commerce Street and several other local Churches of Christ in Cooke County take turns in hosting a monthly singing on the 3rdSaturday of each month (except December). After the singing service, we...

Airplanes and Coffee 1 Year Celebration (Fly-in/Drive-in) @ Gainesville Municipal Airport - KGLE Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Join all of us on August 7th at the 1 year of “Airplanes and Coffee” celebration! We want this to be our BIGGEST and BEST fly-in to date! And if you’ve been to any of our previous gatherings, you...

August Kids’ Summer Cooking Camp Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

This is a fantastic way to help your kids learn the fundamentals of cooking. Camps will be June 14-16, July 12-14, and August 9-11. - Ages 5 to 8 years old will meet Monday , Tuesday, and...

Meet the Leopards Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2201 I-35, Gainesville, TX

Come out to Leopard Stadium and kick off the 2021-2022 athletic season! We will celebrate all of our fall athletes. GO BIG RED!