New Boston diesel price check shows where to save $0.31 per gallon

(NEW BOSTON, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.31 if you’re buying diesel in New Boston, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the New Boston area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 860 James Bowie Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Road Ranger at 907 N Mccoy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.18

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 860 James Bowie Dr, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 2.87

Valero 905 N Mccoy Blvd, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ 2.87

Shell 706 N Mccoy Blvd, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.24 $ 3.55 $ 2.95

Skaggs Country Store 3070 Us-82, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Road Ranger 907 N Mccoy Blvd, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.