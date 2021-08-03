Price checks register Douglas diesel price, cheapest station

(DOUGLAS, GA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Douglas, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Douglas area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Circle K at 101 E Baker Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Enmarket at 29 Willacoochee Hwy.

The average price across the greater Douglas area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 101 E Baker Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.21 $ 3.55 $ 3.09

Gate 1460 Bowens Mill Rd Se, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Aden's Minit Market 2150 Douglas Broxton Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

In & Out Food N Gas 608 E Baker Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.16

Pure 1626 Us-441 S, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.14 $ 3.36 $ 3.16

Enmarket 29 Willacoochee Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.