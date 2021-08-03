Price checks register Douglas diesel price, cheapest station
(DOUGLAS, GA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Douglas, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Douglas area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Circle K at 101 E Baker Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Enmarket at 29 Willacoochee Hwy.
The average price across the greater Douglas area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.21
$3.55
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.14
$3.36
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0